Beryl | Las provincias que desde ya están en alerta por el huracán

7/1 – Hurricane #Beryl is approaching the Windward Islands with max #winds of 105 kt, gusting to 130 kt. Peak #seas near the center are 38 ft (~11.6 m). Seas greater than 12 ft extend 240 nm from the center. More at https://t.co/26J6Uoh0VW #marinewx #GOESEast pic.twitter.com/RPznB9mohz