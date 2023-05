Celtics milagrosos fuerzan el partido 7 en el último suspiro contra el Heat

Celtics a un paso del milagro. Foto. AGENCIA EFEWhite (R) blocks a shot by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals playoff game six between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, USA, 27 May 2023. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT