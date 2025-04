Tras 20 años, República Dominicana retoma exportación de carne de res a Estados Unidos

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2010 file photo, steaks and other beef products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in McLean, Va. Congressional Republicans are pushing back on proposed dietary guidelines that urge Americans to consider the environment when deciding what foods to eat. House and Senate spending bills approved by subcommittees in each chamber says the guidelines must focus only on nutrition and diet _ a clear effort to thwart a recommendation by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee that eating a diet higher in vegetables and other plant-based foods is better for the environment than eating a diet based on foods from animals. That advice has raised the ire of the meat industry. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)