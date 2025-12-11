Las conmovedoras imágenes de María Corina Machado al reaparecer en público por primera vez en 11 meses

La líder opositora venezolana horas
María Corina Machado apareció el jueves en público por primera vez en 11 meses cuando saludó a sus simpatizantes desde el balcón de un hotel en la capital de Noruega, después de que su hija recibió el Premio Nobel de la Paz en su nombre.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado waves to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP) Jonas Been Henriksen
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered below at the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP) Lise Åserud; Lise Åserud
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered below from a balcony at the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP) Jonas Been Henriksen
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado with the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP) Lise Åserud; Lise Åserud
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP) Jonas Been Henriksen
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP) Jonas Been Henriksen
AP25345058437466