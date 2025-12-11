Santo Domingo 0ºC / 0ºC
Newsletter
Guardianes de la verdad El Mundo

El mundo

Las conmovedoras imágenes de María Corina Machado al reaparecer en público por primera vez en 11 meses

Vestida con jeans y una chaqueta acolchada, Machado pasó varios minutos fuera del hotel, donde se unió a algunos miembros de su familia y varios de sus colaboradores más cercanos.

Agencia AP
Publicado por
AP

Creado:

Actualizado:

La líder opositora venezolana horas María Corina Machado apareció el jueves en público por primera vez en 11 meses cuando saludó a sus simpatizantes desde el balcón de un hotel en la capital de Noruega, después de que su hija recibió el Premio Nobel de la Paz en su nombre.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado waves to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado waves to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP)Jonas Been Henriksen

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered below at the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered below at the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)Lise Åserud; Lise Åserud

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered below from a balcony at the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered below from a balcony at the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP)Jonas Been Henriksen

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado with the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado with the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)Lise Åserud; Lise Åserud

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP)Jonas Been Henriksen

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado reacts to the crowd gathered in front of the Grand Hotel, in Oslo, Norway, early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP)Jonas Been Henriksen

AP25345058437466

Sobre el autor
Agencia AP

AP

tracking