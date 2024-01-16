Emmy 2024: Lista de ganadores de la 75 edición de los premios

Los Angeles (United States), 16/01/2024.- Cast members from 'Succesion' (L-R) Alan Ruck, Australian actor Sarah Snook, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Scottish actor Brian Cox, US actor Nicholas Braun, US actor Kieran Culkin, British actor Matthew Macfadyen and US actor J. Smith-Cameron pose in the press room during the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2024. The Primetime Emmys celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Los Ángeles.- La serie de drama ‘Succession’ y la comedia ‘The Bear’ lideraron la 75 edición de los premios Emmy con seis galardones cada uno, seguidos por la serie limitada ‘Beef’ que logró alzarse con cinco premios, anunció este lunes la Academia de Televisión de EE.UU.

La gala televisada de los Emmy se llevó a cabo desde el teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, EE.UU., tras haber sido pospuesta en 2023 por las huelgas de los sindicatos de actores y guionistas de Hollywood que azotaron a la industria del entretenimiento estadounidense.

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
‘Succession’

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
‘The Bear’

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
‘Beef’

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA
Ali Wong, (‘Beef’)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA
Steven Yeun (‘Beef’)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA Niecy Nash-Betts (‘Dahmer – Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA Paul Walter Hauser (‘Black Bird’).

Premios Emmy: así van los ganadores a lo mejor de la televisión en EE.UU.
EFE

EFE

