Sana'a (Yemen), 12/01/2024.- A person shouts slogans while weaving a Palestinian flag during a protest against a multinational operation to safeguard Red Sea shipping following US and UK airstrikes on Houthis military sites, in Sana'a, Yemen, 12 January 2024. According to the Houthis military spokesman Yahya Sarea, five Houthi fighters were killed and six others wounded in a total of 73 airstrikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom against several Houthis-controlled sites in Yemen in response to Houthis attacks in the Red Sea. The US Department of Defense had announced in December 2023 a multinational operation to safeguard trade and to protect ships in the Red Sea amid the recent escalation in Houthi attacks. Houthis vowed to attack Israeli-bound ships and prevent them from navigating in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in retaliation for Israel's airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to Sarea. (Protestas, Reino Unido, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB