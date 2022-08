La pena máxima que podría enfrentar Wanda Vázquez de comprobarse corrupción

Puerto Rico's former Gov. Wanda Vazquez leaves a court after she was released on bail, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Vazquez, who was arrested Thursday, is accused of engaging in a bribery scheme from Dec. 2019 through June 2020, while she was governor, with several people including a Venezuelan-Italian bank owner, a former FBI agent, a bank president and a political consultant. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)