Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022

En esta imagen difundida por Netflix, Lee Jung-jae, en el centro, en una escena de la serie coreana "Squid Game". (Netflix vía AP)

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022 en las categorías principales, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Hacks”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso”, “What We Do in the Shadows”.

Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”.

Director de cine dominicano nominado a premios Emmy

Actriz, serie de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Serie de drama: “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.”

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

Actriz, serie de drama: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

Los Oscar tendrán sabor latino este domingo

Serie limitada: “Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus”, “Pam & Tommy”.

Serie de variedades y tertulia: «The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

Ganadores de los premios Emmy

A P

A P

Publicaciones Relacionadas

¡Video que salió caro! DIGESETT localiza hombre que se hizo viral en redes 

¡Video que salió caro! DIGESETT localiza hombre que se hizo viral en redes 

12 julio, 2022
Detienen nacional haitiano que intentó entrar al país 657,600 pesos 

Detienen nacional haitiano que intentó entrar al país 657,600 pesos 

12 julio, 2022
Caso Medusa: miembros CP-PLD dicen responsabilidad es individual

Caso Medusa: miembros CP-PLD dicen responsabilidad es individual

12 julio, 2022
Apresan a dos tras ocuparles 215 porciones de distintos tipos de drogas

Apresan a dos tras ocuparles 215 porciones de distintos tipos de drogas

12 julio, 2022
Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022

12 julio, 2022
Juliana O’Neal: Preocupación medicamentos alto costo es problema mayor que enfermedad

Juliana O’Neal: Preocupación medicamentos alto costo es problema mayor que enfermedad

12 julio, 2022
Leones marinos en video no perseguían a personas

Leones marinos en video no perseguían a personas

12 julio, 2022
Leyes Electoral y de Partidos generan más desacuerdos que acuerdos

Leyes Electoral y de Partidos generan más desacuerdos que acuerdos

12 julio, 2022
CARD denuncia sabotaje en contra proyecto de ley de Extinción de Dominio

CARD denuncia sabotaje en contra proyecto de ley de Extinción de Dominio

12 julio, 2022
¿Cuáles son las consecuencias de la paridad del euro con el dólar?

¿Cuáles son las consecuencias de la paridad del euro con el dólar?

12 julio, 2022
Banco Central: flujos de remesas superaron los US$4,800 millones

Banco Central: flujos de remesas superaron los US$4,800 millones

12 julio, 2022
Morrison descalifica a Leonel y al PLD para criticar desmonte subsidio eléctrico

Morrison descalifica a Leonel y al PLD para criticar desmonte subsidio eléctrico

12 julio, 2022
Ex Director de Presupuesto resalta complejidad que enfrentará el Gobierno en 2023

Ex Director de Presupuesto resalta complejidad que enfrentará el Gobierno en 2023

12 julio, 2022
Caso Medusa: ¿Quiénes eran «Los Tequilas» de Jean Alain?

Caso Medusa: ¿Quiénes eran «Los Tequilas» de Jean Alain?

12 julio, 2022
OMS mantiene emergencia internacional por covid; pide no relajar controles

OMS mantiene emergencia internacional por covid; pide no relajar controles

12 julio, 2022
Barbie lanza una muñeca hecha de plástico rescatado del océano

Barbie lanza una muñeca hecha de plástico rescatado del océano

12 julio, 2022
SCJ reconoce derechos laborales de servidora pública desvinculada  

SCJ reconoce derechos laborales de servidora pública desvinculada  

12 julio, 2022
La violencia de bandas agrava la crisis alimentaria en Haití, dice el PMA

La violencia de bandas agrava la crisis alimentaria en Haití, dice el PMA

12 julio, 2022
Ministro asegura país tiene vacunas contra Covid hasta el 2023

Ministro asegura país tiene vacunas contra Covid hasta el 2023

12 julio, 2022
Ministro García Fermín, resalta papel de Coopunión en región nordeste

Ministro García Fermín, resalta papel de Coopunión en región nordeste

12 julio, 2022

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Etiquetas

Más leídas

El euro y el dólar alcanzan la paridad por primera vez en 20 años

El euro y el dólar alcanzan la paridad por primera vez en 20 años

¡Sin importar status migratorio! Personas que lleguen a NYC pueden tener médico gratis

¡Sin importar status migratorio! Personas que lleguen a NYC pueden tener médico gratis

El presidente Abinader celebra hoy sus 55 años de vida

El presidente Abinader celebra hoy sus 55 años de vida

Futuro del béisbol: ¿Por qué es importante la Sabermetría?

Futuro del béisbol: ¿Por qué es importante la Sabermetría?

Caso Medusa: ¿Quiénes eran

Caso Medusa: ¿Quiénes eran "Los Tequilas" de Jean Alain?

Se incendia vehículo en el túnel de Las Américas

Se incendia vehículo en el túnel de Las Américas

© 2022,Hoy | Todos los derechos reservados

Digo