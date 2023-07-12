Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

LOS ANGELES — Una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2023, según anunció el miércoles la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de drama: “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “The Last of Us”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Yellowjackets”; “House of the Dragon” y “Andor.”

Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Jury Duty”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.”

Actor, serie de drama: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession” and Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man.”

Actriz, serie de drama: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”: Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Keri Russell, “The Diplomat.”

Actor, serie de comedia: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” and Jason Segel, “Shrinking.”

Te puede interesar: Joaquin Phoenix se viste de emperador en el tráiler oficial de “Napoleón”

Actriz, serie de comedia: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”.

Serie limitada o antología: “Beef”; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & The Six”; “Fleishman Is in Trouble” y “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” and Jessica Williams, “Shrinking.”

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”; Theo James, “The White Lotus”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Alan Ruck, “Succession”; Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” and Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession.”

Película hecha para televisión: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”; “Fire Island”; “Hocus Pocus 2”; “Prey” y “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Reality o competencia: “The Amazing Race”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef” y “The Voice.”

Programa de humor y variedades: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” y “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

Programa animado: “Bob’s Burgers”; “Entergalactic”; “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”; “Rick and Morty”; y “The Simpsons.”

 La serie “Succession” aspira a liderar nominaciones en los premios Emmy
A P

A P

Publicaciones Relacionadas

 Proponen en Congreso cambios metodología de compras medicamentos de alto costo

 Proponen en Congreso cambios metodología de compras medicamentos de alto costo

12 julio, 2023
¡Fentanilo amenaza a RD! Drogas sintéticas moverán US$60 billones este año

¡Fentanilo amenaza a RD! Drogas sintéticas moverán US$60 billones este año

12 julio, 2023
Captan a mujer robando celular a una niña en Villa Mella

Captan a mujer robando celular a una niña en Villa Mella

12 julio, 2023
Las dos nuevas reglas que aprobó la NBA

Las dos nuevas reglas que aprobó la NBA

12 julio, 2023
Faride: Implicados en casos abiertos de corrupción deberían apelar a la sensatez

Faride: Implicados en casos abiertos de corrupción deberían apelar a la sensatez

12 julio, 2023
Diputados del PRM apoyan juicio político contra miembros de la Cámara de Cuentas

Diputados del PRM apoyan juicio político contra miembros de la Cámara de Cuentas

12 julio, 2023
Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

12 julio, 2023
Culmina la cumbre de la OTAN sin calendario preciso sobre la adhesión de Ucrania

Culmina la cumbre de la OTAN sin calendario preciso sobre la adhesión de Ucrania

12 julio, 2023
Suben a 1,544 los nuevos casos de covid-19 en República Dominicana

Suben a 1,544 los nuevos casos de covid-19 en República Dominicana

12 julio, 2023
Hombre que cercenó tres dedos de mano a otro es condenado a 20 años de prisión

Hombre que cercenó tres dedos de mano a otro es condenado a 20 años de prisión

12 julio, 2023
Piden renuncia de los miembros de la Cámara de Cuentas

Piden renuncia de los miembros de la Cámara de Cuentas

12 julio, 2023
Aboga por iniciativas para la innovación y modernización del sistema legislativo

Aboga por iniciativas para la innovación y modernización del sistema legislativo

12 julio, 2023
Threads consigue en su primera semana récord histórico de descargas y enfurece a Twitter

Threads consigue en su primera semana récord histórico de descargas y enfurece a Twitter

12 julio, 2023
Lo mejor del Juego de las Estrellas

Lo mejor del Juego de las Estrellas

12 julio, 2023
EE.UU. pone en marcha plan contra el fentanilo adulterado con sedante para animales      

EE.UU. pone en marcha plan contra el fentanilo adulterado con sedante para animales      

12 julio, 2023
Tras video viral, piden a la población cuidar al manatí Lupita

Tras video viral, piden a la población cuidar al manatí Lupita

12 julio, 2023
Llegan seis vagones para aumentar la capacidad del Metro de Santo Domingo

Llegan seis vagones para aumentar la capacidad del Metro de Santo Domingo

12 julio, 2023
Unas 27 Cooperativas Eléctricas solicitan al presidente Abinader su reposición

Unas 27 Cooperativas Eléctricas solicitan al presidente Abinader su reposición

12 julio, 2023
Este es el nuevo horario de Pasaportes

Este es el nuevo horario de Pasaportes

12 julio, 2023
ONU: El hambre se estabiliza en el mundo, pero sigue por encima de niveles prepandemia

ONU: El hambre se estabiliza en el mundo, pero sigue por encima de niveles prepandemia

12 julio, 2023

Publicidad

Publicidad

Etiquetas

Más leídas

Embajador de España destaca estabilidad de República Dominicana

Embajador de España destaca estabilidad de República Dominicana

Malos augurios

Malos augurios

Caribeño soy

Caribeño soy

Grandes Ligas HOY: Johnny Cueto regresará de la lista de lesionados

Grandes Ligas HOY: Johnny Cueto regresará de la lista de lesionados

Sugieren tren magnético, no uno en base a ruedas

Sugieren tren magnético, no uno en base a ruedas

Empresas plásticos unen esfuerzos para mitigar impacto en medio ambiente

Empresas plásticos unen esfuerzos para mitigar impacto en medio ambiente

© 2023,Hoy | Todos los derechos reservados

Digo