Lo nuevo que llega a HBO, Disney y Amazon Prime en febrero

Febrero llegó con una larga lista de series y películas muy esperadas en las plataformas HBO, HBO Max, Disney y Amazon Prime.

HBO y HBO Max 

1 de febrero

  • A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)
  • Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)
  • Another Country, 2022
  • Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)
  • Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)
  • Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)
  • Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)
  • Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)
  • Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
  • Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)
  • Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)
  • Cooties, 2014 (HBO)
  • Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)
  • Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972
  • Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)
  • Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)
  • Factual: Love Off The Grid, Temporada 1
  • Food: Hungry for Answers
  • Footloose, 1984 (HBO)
  • Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)
  • Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)
  • Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)
  • Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)
  • Gossip, 2000 (HBO)
  • Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
  • Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)
  • Heist, 2001 (HBO)
  • High Society, 1956
  • Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)
  • Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
  • How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)
  • I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)
  • Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)
  • Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)
  • Luce, 2019 (HBO)
  • Mandabi, 1968
  • Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)
  • Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)
  • Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)
  • Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)
  • Niaye, 1964
  • Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)
  • Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)
  • Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
  • Pens & Pencils, 2022
  • Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)
  • Platoon, 1986 (HBO)
  • Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
  • Red, 2010 (HBO)
  • Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)
  • Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)
  • Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)
  • Superbad, 2007
  • Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)
  • ​​So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993
  • Space is the Place, 1974
  • Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)
  • Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)
  • Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)
  • Taxi Driver, 1976
  • Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Best of Blaxploitation
  • The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)
  • The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)
  • The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)
  • The Monster, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Music Man, 1962
  • The Show, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)
  • The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967
  • The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)
  • The Vow, 2012
  • Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)
  • Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)
  • TLC: The Culpo Sisters
  • Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)
  • Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)
  • Village of the Damned, 1960
  • War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
  • Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)
  • Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)
  • White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)
  • You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)

2 de febrero

  • ​​Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
  • Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere
  • Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere

3 de febrero

  • The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)

6 de febrero

  • C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)

7 de febrero

  • All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)
  • Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)
  • Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)

8 de febrero

  • Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim

9 de febrero

  • Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original, Temporada 3B Premiere

10 de febrero

  • Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)

11 de febrero

  • Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)

12 de febrero

  • Puppy Bowl XIX

14 de febrero

  • King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim

16 de febrero

  • U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports

17 de febrero

  • Poor Devil, Max Original Temporada 1 Premiere

18 de febrero

  • Family Restaurant

20 de febrero

  • Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim

23 de febrero

  • Gravity, 2013

Series

3 de febrero

  • Harlem, temporada 2 (2023)

17 de febrero

  • Carnival Row, temporada 2 (2023)
  • The Head of Joaquín Murrieta (2023)

24 de febrero

  • The Consultant (2023)
  • Die Hart (2020)

Disney

1 de febrero

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Los Proud: Más ruidosos y orgullosos (temporada 2)

15 de febrero

  • La chica invisible (todos los episodios)
  • Horario estelar (todos los episodios)

22 de febrero

  • Fleisman está en apuros (todos los episodios)

Especial de true crime

  • Crímenes en la red
  • Crímenes salvajes (temporada 2)
  • Killing County: El lado oscuro de la policía
  • Asesinato en el campus
  • ¿Dónde está el soldado Dulaney?
  • Juventud robada: secta en el campus.

Amazon Prime

Películas

1 de febrero

  • A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
  • Alex Cross (2012)
  • Almost Famous (2000)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
  • The Best Man (1999)
  • The Breadwinner (2017)
  • The Call (2013)
  • Chaplin (1993)
  • Children Of Heaven (1999)
  • Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
  • The Dilemma (2011)
  • Downhill Racer (1969)
  • Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
  • Exposed (2016)
  • Food, Inc (2009)
  • Four Brothers (2005)
  • French Postcards (1979)
  • From Justin To Kelly (2003)
  • G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
  • The Glass Shield (1995)
  • Heaven Can Wait (1978)
  • The Help (2011)
  • The Hustle (2019)
  • I, Robot (2004)
  • Inside Man (2006)
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
  • Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
  • Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)
  • King Kong (1976)
  • The Last Song (2010)
  • Life Partners (2014)
  • Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Never Been Kissed (1999)
  • P.S. I Love You (2007)
  • Prophecy (1979)
  • Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
  • Rambo (2008)
  • Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
  • Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut) (2019)
  • Sarafina! (1992)
  • Scary Movie 4 (2006)
  • Seabiscuit (2003)
  • Shaft (2000)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • Shrek 2 (2004)
  • Something Wild (1986)
  • Soul Food (1997)
  • Southside With You (2016)
  • Sugar (2009)
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)
  • Tsotsi (2006)
  • Turbulence (1997)
  • Tyson (2009)
  • Underclassman (2005)
  • Venus and Serena (2013)
  • White House Down (2013)
  • Who’s Your Caddy? (2007)

3 de febrero

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

7 de febrero

  • Beast (2022)
  • Brian and Charles (2022)

8 de febrero

  • Are We Done Yet? (2007)

9 de febrero

  • Crank (2006)

10 de febrero

  • Somebody I Used to Know (2023)

11 de febrero

  • If I Stay (2014)

14 de febrero

  • Halloween Ends (2022)

17 de feberero

  • Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

19 de febrero

  • A Simple Favor (2018)

21 de febrero

  • Smile (2022)

22 de febrero

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
