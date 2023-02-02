Lo nuevo que llega a HBO, Disney y Amazon Prime en febrero

Febrero llegó con una larga lista de series y películas muy esperadas en las plataformas HBO, HBO Max, Disney y Amazon Prime.
HBO y HBO Max
1 de febrero
- A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)
- Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)
- Another Country, 2022
- Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)
- Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)
- Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)
- Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)
- Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)
- Can’t Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)
- Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
- Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)
- Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)
- Cooties, 2014 (HBO)
- Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)
- Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972
- Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)
- Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)
- Factual: Love Off The Grid, Temporada 1
- Food: Hungry for Answers
- Footloose, 1984 (HBO)
- Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)
- Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)
- Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)
- Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)
- Gossip, 2000 (HBO)
- Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
- Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)
- Heist, 2001 (HBO)
- High Society, 1956
- Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)
- Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
- How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)
- I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)
- Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)
- Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)
- Luce, 2019 (HBO)
- Mandabi, 1968
- Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)
- Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)
- Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)
- Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)
- Niaye, 1964
- Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)
- Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)
- Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
- Pens & Pencils, 2022
- Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)
- Platoon, 1986 (HBO)
- Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
- Red, 2010 (HBO)
- Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)
- Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)
- Superbad, 2007
- Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)
- So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993
- Space is the Place, 1974
- Superbad, 2007
- Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)
- Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)
- Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)
- Taxi Driver, 1976
- Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)
- The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)
- The Best of Blaxploitation
- The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)
- The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)
- The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)
- The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)
- The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)
- The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)
- The Monster, 2016 (HBO)
- The Music Man, 1962
- The Show, 2020 (HBO)
- The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)
- The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967
- The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)
- The Vow, 2012
- Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)
- Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)
- TLC: The Culpo Sisters
- Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)
- Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)
- Village of the Damned, 1960
- War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
- Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)
- Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)
- White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)
- You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)
2 de febrero
- Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
- Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere
- Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere
3 de febrero
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)
6 de febrero
- C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)
7 de febrero
- All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)
- Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)
- Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)
8 de febrero
- Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim
9 de febrero
- Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original, Temporada 3B Premiere
10 de febrero
- Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)
11 de febrero
- Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)
12 de febrero
- Puppy Bowl XIX
14 de febrero
- King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim
16 de febrero
- U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports
17 de febrero
- Poor Devil, Max Original Temporada 1 Premiere
18 de febrero
- Family Restaurant
20 de febrero
- Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim
23 de febrero
- Gravity, 2013
Series
3 de febrero
- Harlem, temporada 2 (2023)
17 de febrero
- Carnival Row, temporada 2 (2023)
- The Head of Joaquín Murrieta (2023)
24 de febrero
- The Consultant (2023)
- Die Hart (2020)
Disney
1 de febrero
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Los Proud: Más ruidosos y orgullosos (temporada 2)
15 de febrero
- La chica invisible (todos los episodios)
- Horario estelar (todos los episodios)
22 de febrero
- Fleisman está en apuros (todos los episodios)
Especial de true crime
- Crímenes en la red
- Crímenes salvajes (temporada 2)
- Killing County: El lado oscuro de la policía
- Asesinato en el campus
- ¿Dónde está el soldado Dulaney?
- Juventud robada: secta en el campus.
Amazon Prime
Películas
1 de febrero
- A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
- Alex Cross (2012)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- The Best Man (1999)
- The Breadwinner (2017)
- The Call (2013)
- Chaplin (1993)
- Children Of Heaven (1999)
- Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
- Exposed (2016)
- Food, Inc (2009)
- Four Brothers (2005)
- French Postcards (1979)
- From Justin To Kelly (2003)
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
- The Glass Shield (1995)
- Heaven Can Wait (1978)
- The Help (2011)
- The Hustle (2019)
- I, Robot (2004)
- Inside Man (2006)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)
- King Kong (1976)
- The Last Song (2010)
- Life Partners (2014)
- Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Never Been Kissed (1999)
- P.S. I Love You (2007)
- Prophecy (1979)
- Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
- Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut) (2019)
- Sarafina! (1992)
- Scary Movie 4 (2006)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Shaft (2000)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Something Wild (1986)
- Soul Food (1997)
- Southside With You (2016)
- Sugar (2009)
- The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)
- Tsotsi (2006)
- Turbulence (1997)
- Tyson (2009)
- Underclassman (2005)
- Venus and Serena (2013)
- White House Down (2013)
- Who’s Your Caddy? (2007)
3 de febrero
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
7 de febrero
- Beast (2022)
- Brian and Charles (2022)
8 de febrero
- Are We Done Yet? (2007)
9 de febrero
- Crank (2006)
10 de febrero
- Somebody I Used to Know (2023)
11 de febrero
- If I Stay (2014)
14 de febrero
- Halloween Ends (2022)
17 de feberero
- Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
19 de febrero
- A Simple Favor (2018)
21 de febrero
- Smile (2022)
22 de febrero
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)