Más de un millón de personas aún sin electricidad en Houston, la cuarta ciudad de EE.UU.

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 11: Aya Imoru, a CenterPoint line patrol worker, removes a tree branch from a power line at a home on July 11, 2024 in Missouri City, Texas. Nearly one million people still remain without electricity in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which was a category one hurricane that made a direct hit on Houston and surrounding areas on July 8, leaving more than two million people without power. Danielle Villasana/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Danielle Villasana / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)