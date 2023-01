OMS alerta a EEUU y Europa por variante

London (United Kingdom), 04/01/2023.- People traveling from China arrive at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 04 January 2023. Starting 05 January 2023, the British government is set to introduce new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, requiring people traveling from China to show a negative test taken no more than two days prior to departure. China criticized the decision, threatening countermeasures against countries implementing these new restrictions on its citizens, including the US, India, Japan and part of Europe. (Japón, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN