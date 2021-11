OMS: ómicron causaría severas consecuencias

Bangalore (India), 29/11/2021.- A health worker takes a nasal sample of a man for a COVID-19 test at city railway station, in Bangalore, India, 29 November 2021. The Karnataka State Government is urging a ban on travelers from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong. The Karnataka government took all necessary steps for the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, first identified in South Africa and started increase testing and the monitoring of the hot spots intensified and RT-PCR tests for international passengers and visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala. India records 8,309 new coronavirus infections and 621 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV