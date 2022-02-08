Premios Oscar 2022: Conozca aquí todos los nominados

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció las nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar.

Este año se realizarán el 27 de marzo, un poco más tarde de lo habitual. Y, por segundo año consecutivo, se desarrollarán en contexto de pandemia.

A continuación, todos los nominados:

Mejor película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t look up (No miren arriba)

Drive My Car

Dune (Duna)

King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional

Drive my Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción original

Be alive (King Richard)

Dos oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow you do (Four Good Days)

Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya y el último dragón

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick… Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Madres paralelas

The Power of the Dog

Mejor sonido

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Judi Dench (West Side Story)

Ariana DeBose (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor guión original

Belfast

Don’t look up

El método Williams

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guión adaptado

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daugher

The Power of the Dog

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Las nominaciones al Oscar, que fueron anunciadas este martes por Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan, intentarán recuperar su atractivo tras un año de cambios profundos para la industria y una recuperación aún en desarrollo para los cines.

Pero esos están lejos de ser los únicos vientos en contra que enfrenta la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.

Los Oscar del año pasado, celebrados a fines de abril en un Union Station sin público en lugar del habitual Teatro Dolby, vieron sus índices de audiencia desplomarse a un mínimo histórico de 9,85 millones de espectadores.