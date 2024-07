¿Qué opina Kamala Harris de los temas más controvertidos del debate político?

London (United Kingdom), 01/11/2023.- US Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as she delivers a speech on artificial intelligence (AI) at the US Embassy in London, Britain, 01 November 2023. The AI Safety Summit 2023, organized by the UK government, is running at the Bletchley Park from 01 to 02 November 2023. It will consider the risks of AI and how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL