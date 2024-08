Una jueza saca a Robert Kennedy Jr. de la boleta electoral de NY por falsear su dirección

FILE - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose famous name has helped him build buzz for his independent bid. He plans to announce his vice presidential nominee later this month in Oakland, Calif, and is stoking rumors that he might pick New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)