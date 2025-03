Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko and US astronaut Shane Kimbrough lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, on April 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV