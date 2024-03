Video: ISIS siembra el terror al matar a 40 personas en Moscú

Krasnogorsk (Russian Federation), 22/03/2024.- Fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 22 March 2024. A group of up to five gunmen has attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services told. At least 40 people were killed and more that 100 injured in the terrorist attack, the Russian intelligence service FSB said. (Terrorista, Atentado terrorista, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/VASILY PRUDNIKOV