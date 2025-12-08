Listado de nominaciones de la 83 edición de los Globos de Oro

Publicado por EFE Creado: Actualizado:

'One Battle After Another', de Paul Thomas Anderson, lidera las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro en la categoría de cine, con nueve candidaturas, mientras que en televisión 'The White Lotus' es la dominante, con seis.

Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías de películas para la 83 entrega de los Globos de Oro, que se celebrarán el próximo 11 de enero en Los Ángeles:

CATEGORÍAS DE CINE

- Mejor película de drama:

'Frankestein'.

'Hamnet'.

'It Was An Accident'.

'The Secret Agent'.

'Sentimental Value'.

'Sinners'.

- Mejor película de Comedia o Musical:

'Blue moon'.

'Bugonia'.

'Marty Supreme'.

'No other choice'.

'Nouvelle Vague'.

'One Battle After Another'.

- Mejor película de habla no inglesa:

'It Was An Accident' - Francia

'No other choice' - Corea del Sur

'The Secret Agent' - Brasil.

'Sentimental Value' - Noruega

'Sirat' - España

'The voice of Hind Rajab' - Túnez

- Mejor actriz en película de drama:

Jessie Buckley ('Hamnet').

Jennifer Lawrence ('Die my love').

Renate Reinsve ('Sentimental value').

Julia Roberts ('After the hunt').

Tessa Thompson ('Hedda').

Eva Victor ('Sorry, baby').

- Mejor actor en película de drama:

Joel Edgerton ('Train Dreams').

Oscar Isaac ('Frankenstein').

Dwayne Jonhnson ('The Smashing Machine').

Michael B. Jordan ('Sinners').

Wagne Moura ('The Secret Agent').

Jeremy Allen White ('Springteen; Deliver me from nowhere').

- Mejor actriz en película de comedia o musical:

Rose Byrne ('If I had Legs I'd Kick You').

Cyntia Erivo ('Wicked: For Good').

Kate Hudson ('Song Sung Blue').

Chase Infiniti ('One Battle After Another').

Amanda Seyfried ('The Testament of Ann Lee').

Emma Stone ('Bugonia').

- Mejor actor en película de comedia o musical:

Timothée Chalamet ('Marty Supreme').

George Clooney ('Jay Kelly').

Leonardo Dicapriio ('One Battle After Another').

Ethan Hawke ('Blue Moon').

Lee Byung-hun ('No Other Choice').

Jesee Plemons ('Bugonia').

- Mejor director:

Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Battle After Another').

Ryan Coogler ('Sinners').

Guillermo del Toro ('Frankenstein').

Jafar Panahi ('It Was An Accident).

Joachim Trier ('Sentimental Value').

Chloé Zhao ('Hamnet').

- Mejor guión:

Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Bettle After Another').

Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie ('Marty Supreme').

Ryan Coogler ('Sinners').

Jafar Panahi ('It Was An Accident').

Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier ('Sentimental Value').

Choé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell ('Hamnet').

- Mejor Banda Sonora Original:

Alexandre Desplat ('Frankenstein').

Ludwing Göransson ('Sinners').

Jonny Greenwood ('One Battle After Another').

Kangding Ray ('Sirat').

Max Richter ('Hamnet').

Hans Zimmer ('F1').

- Mejor canción original:

'Dream as One' / Autores: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen. ('Avatar: Fuego y cenizas').

'Golden' / Música: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Letra: Kim Eun-jae, Mark Sonnenblick. ('Kpop Demond Hunters').

'I lied to you' / Música y letra: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson. ('Los pecadores').

'No Place Like Home' / Música y letra: Stephen Schwartz. ('Wicked: For Good').

'The Girl In The Bubble' / Música y letra: Stephen Schwartz. ('Wicked: For Good').

'Train Dreams' / Música: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner. Letrara: Nick Cave. ('Train Dreams').

- Mejor película de animación:

'Arco'.

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle'.

'Elio'.

'Kpop Demond Hunters'.

'Little Ameélie or The Character of Rain'.

'Zootopia 2'.

- Logro cinematográfico y taquilla:

'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

'F1'.

'Kpop Demond Hunters'.

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning'.

'Sinners'.

'Weapons'.

'Wicked: For Good'.

'Zootopia 2'.

CATEGORÍAS DE TELEVISIÓN

- Mejor serie de drama:

'The Diplomat'.

'The Pitt'.

'Pluribus'.

'Severance'.

'Slow Horses'.

'White Lotus'.

- Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

'Abbott Elementary'.

'The Bear'.

'Hacks'.

'Nobody Wants This'.

'Only Murders in the Building'.

'The Studio'.

- Mejor miniserie:

'Adolescence'.

'All Her Fault'.

'The Beast in Me'.

'Black Mirror'.

'Dying for Sex'.

'The Girlfriend'.

- Mejor actor en serie de drama:

Diego Luna, por 'Andor'.

Sterling K. Brown, por 'Paradise'.

Gary Oldman, por 'Slow Horses'.

Mark Ruffalo, por 'Task'.

Adam Scott, por 'Severance'.

Noah Wyle, por 'The Pitt'.

- Mejor actriz en serie de drama:

Kathy Bates, por 'Matlock'.

Britt Lower, por 'Severance'.

Helen Mirren, por 'Tierra de mafiosos'.

Bella Ramsey, por 'The Last Of Us'.

Keri Russell, por 'La diplomática'

Rhea Seehorn, por 'Pluribus'.

- Mejor actor en serie de comedia o musical:

Adam Brody, por 'Nobody Wants This'.

Steve Martin, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Glen Powell, por 'Chad Powers'.

Seth Rogen, por 'The Studio'.

Martin Short, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Jeremy Allen White, por 'The Bear'.

- Mejor actriz en serie de comedia o musical:

Kristen Bell, por 'Nobody Wants This'.

Ayo Edebiri, por 'The Bear'.

Selena Gomez, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Natasha Lyonne, por 'Poker Face'.

Jenna Ortega, por 'Wednesday'.

Jean Smart, por 'Hacks'.

- Mejor actor en miniserie:

Jacob Elordi, por 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'.

Paul GIamatti, por 'Black Mirror'.

Stephen Graham, por 'Adolescence'.

Charlie Hunnam, por 'Monster, The Ed Gein Story'.

Jude Law, por 'Black Rabbit'.

Matthew Rhys, por 'The Beast in Me'.

- Mejor actriz en miniserie:

Claire Danes, por 'The Beast in Me'.

Rashida Jones, por 'Black Mirror'.

Amanda Seyfried, por 'Long Bright River'.

Sarah Snook, por 'All Her Fault'.

Michelle Williams, por 'Dying for Sex'.

Robin Wright, por 'The Girlfriend'.

- Mejor actor secundario en una serie:

Owen Cooper, por 'Adolescence'.

Billy Crudup, por 'The Morning Show'.

Walton Goggins, por 'The White Lotus'.

Jason Isaacs, por 'The White Lotus'.

Tramell Tillman, por 'Severance'.

Ashley Walters, por 'Adolescence'.

- Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie:

Carrie Coon, por 'The White Lotus'.

Erin Doherty, por 'Adolescence'.

Hannah Einbinder, por 'Hacks'.

Catherine O’Hara, por 'The Studio'.

Parker Posey, por 'The White Lotus'.

Aimee Lou Wood, por 'The White Lotus'.