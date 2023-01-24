Óscar 2023: Lista completa de los nominados

Óscar 2023: Lista completa de los nominados

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Lista de nominados a la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes. Los Óscar se entregarán el 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Fabelmans”, “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente” o “All Quiet on the Western Front”), “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Triangle of Sadness”, “Women Talking”.

Dirección: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”; Todd Field, “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness”, Ruben Östlund.

Actor: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”; Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Lea: Los Óscar 2023 contarán con Jimmy Kimmel como anfitrión

Ana de Armas como Marilyn Monroe en una escena de «Blonde». AP

Actriz: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Guion original: “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Fabelmans”, “Tár”, “Triangle of Sadness”.

Guion adaptado: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “Living”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Women Talking”.

Cinematografía: “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades”, “Elvis”, “Empire of Light”, “Tár”.

Estatuilla de Premios Óscar es chapada en oro sobre una base metálica negra
Estatuilla de Premios Óscar

Edición: “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Efectos visuales: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Batman”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Música original: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Canción original: “Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”; “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”; “This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Sonido: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Batman”, “Elvis”, “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “The Batman”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Elvis”, “The Whale”.

Diseño de vestuario: “Babylon”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.

Diseño de producción: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Babylon”, “Elvis”, “The Fabelmans”, “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Cortometraje: “An Irish Goodbye”, “Ivalu”, “Le Pupille”, “Night Ride”, “The Red Suitcase”.

Cortometraje animado: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”, “The Flying Sailor”, “Ice Merchants”, “My Year of Dicks”, “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.

Cortometraje documental: “The Elephant Whisperers”, “Haulout”, “How Do You Measure a Year?”, “The Martha Mitchell Effect”, “Stranger at the Gate”.

Largometraje documental: “All That Breathes”, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, “Fire of Love”, “A House Made of Splinters”, “Navalny”.

Largometraje internacional: “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); “Close” (Bélgica); “EO” (Polonia); “Im Westen nichts Neues” (Alemania); “The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda).

Guillermo del Toro muestra la belleza necesaria de la muerte en “Pinocchio" 
“Pinocchio» 

Largometraje animado: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, “The Sea Beast”, “Turning Red”.

En vivo: Estos son los nominados a los Óscar 2023

Para más detalles: https://www.oscars.org/

A P

A P

