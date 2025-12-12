Conozca aquí la lista de ganadores de los Game Awards 2025

Publicado por Hoy Creado: Actualizado:

Por Félix Rojas

En esta ocasión, el título francés “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” se convirtió en el protagonista absoluto al imponerse en diez categorías, incluido el prestigioso galardón a Juego del Año.

La segunda temporada de “The Last of Us” fue distinguida como la mejor adaptación de un videojuego, mientras que “Umamusume: Pretty Derby” se llevó el premio al mejor juego para dispositivos móviles.

Además de los reconocimientos, la gala sirvió como escaparate para revelar nuevos tráilers de algunos de los lanzamientos más anticipados de 2026.

A continuación se muestran los ganadores de los Game Awards 2025 en cada una de sus categorías.

Expedition 33

Juego del año

• “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

• “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

• “Donkey Kong Bananza”

• “Hades II”

• “Hollow Knight: Silksong”

• “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”

Mejor dirección de juego

• “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

• “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

• “Ghost of Yōtei”

• “Hades II”

• “Split Fiction”

Mejor narrativa

• “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

• “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

• “Ghost of Yōtei”

• “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”

• “Silent Hill F”

Mejor dirección de arte

• “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

• “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

• “Ghost of Yōtei”

• “Hades II”

• “Hollow Knight: Silksong”

Mejor banda sonora y música

• Christopher Larkin - “Hollow Knight: Silksong”

• Darren Korb - “Hades II”

• Lorien Testard - “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” -GANADOR

• Toma Otowa - “Ghost of Yōtei”

• Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell - “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Mejor diseño de sonido

• “Battlefield 6” - GANADOR

• “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”

• “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

• Ghost of Yōtei”

• “Silent Hill F”

Mejor interpretación

• Ben Starr - “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”

• Charlie Cox - “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”

• Erika Ishii - “Ghost of Yōtei”

• Jennifer English - “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADORA

• Konatsu Kato - “Silent Hill F”

• Troy Baker - “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

Innovación en accesibilidad

• “Assassin’s Creed: Shadows”

• “Atomfall”

• “Doom: The Dark Ages” - GANADOR

• “EA Sports FC 26”

• “South of Midnight”

Juegos por el impacto

• “Consume Me”

• “Despelote”

• “Lost Records: Bloom & Rage”

• “South of Midnight” - GANADOR

• “Wanderstop”

Mejor juego en curso

• “Final Fantasy XIV”

• “Fortnite”

• “Helldivers 2”

• “Marvel Rivals”

• “No Man’s Sky” - GANADOR

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

• “Baldur’s Gate 3” - GANADOR

• “Final Fantasy XIV”

• “Fortnite”

• “Helldivers 2”

• “No Man’s Sky”

Mejor debut de juego independiente

• “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

• “Blue Prince”

• “Despelote”

• “Dispatch”

• “Megabonk”

Mejor juego para móviles

• “Destiny: Rising”

• “Persona 5: The Phantom X”

• “Sonic Rumble”

• “Umamusume: Pretty Derby” - GANADOR

• “Wuthering Waves”

Mejor juego de Realidad Virtual/Realidad Aumentada

• “Alien: Rogue Incursion”

• “Arken Age”

• “Ghost Town”

• “Marvel’s Deadpool VR”

• “The Midnight Walk” – GANADOR

Mejor RPG

• “Avowed”

• “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

• “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”

• “Monster Hunter Wilds”

• “The Outer Worlds 2”

Mejor combate

• “2XKO”

• “Capcom Fighting Collection 2”

• “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves” - GANADOR

• “Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection”

• “Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage”

Mejor juego familiar

• “Donkey Kong Bananza” - GANADOR

• “Lego Party!”

• “Lego Voyagers”

• “Mario Kart World”

• “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”

• “Split Fiction”

Mejor acción/aventura

• “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

• “Ghost of Yōtei”

• “Hollow Knight: Silksong” - GANADOR

• “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

• “Split Fiction”

Mejor juego independiente

“Absolum”

“Ball x Pit”

“Blue Prince”

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

“Hades II”

“Hollow Knight: Silksong”

Mejor debut de juego independiente

• “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

• “Blue Prince”

• “Despelote”

• “Dispatch”

• “Megabonk”

Mejor juego de acción

• “Battlefield 6”

• “Doom: The Dark Ages”

• “Hades II” - GANADOR

• “Ninja Gaiden 4”

• “Shinobi: Art of Vengeance”

Mejor Sim/estrategia

• “Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles” - GANADOR

• “Jurassic World Evolution 3”

• “Sid Meier’s Civilization VII”

• “Tempest Rising”

• “The Alters”

• “Two Point Museum”

Mejor juego deportivo/carreras

• “EA Sports FC 26”

• “F1 25”

• “Mario Kart World” - GANADOR

• “Rematch”

• “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”

Mejor juego multijugador

• “Arc Raiders” - GANADOR

• “Battlefield 6”

• “Elden Ring Nightreign”

• “Peak”

• “Split Fiction”

Mejor adaptación

• “A Minecraft Movie”

• “Devil May Cry”

• “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”

• “The Last of Us: Season 2” - GANADOR

• “Until Dawn”

Estos fueron los ganadores en otras categorías:

• Mejor juego Esports: “Counter-Strike 2”

• Mejor atleta de Esports: Chovy

• Mejor equipo de Esports: Team Vitality, de “Counter-Strike 2”

• Mejor creador de contenido del año: MoistCr1TiKaL

• Juego más anticipado: “Grand Theft Auto VI”

• Juego que cambia la industria: “Girls Make Games”

• Premio Voz del jugador: “Wuthering Waves”