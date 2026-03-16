Ganadores de los Premios Óscar 2026: 98.ª edición en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles

Publicado por EFE Creado: Actualizado:

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 15 mar (EFE).- 'One Battle After Another', que aspiraba a 13 Óscar, logró seis premios, incluyendo el galardón principal de la noche, a mejor película, y se impuso a 'Sinners', que con un récord de 16 nominaciones, consiguió cuatro estatuillas

Este es el listado completo de los ganadores de la 98 edición de los Óscar de la Academia de Hollywood, que se celebró este domingo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

'One Battle After Another'.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessie Buckley, por 'Hamnet'.

MEJOR ACTOR

Michael B. Jordan, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Madigan, por 'Weapons'.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Noruega, 'Sentimental Value'.

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Autumn Durald, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR MONTAJE

Andy Jurgensen, por 'One Battle After Another'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Kate Hawley, por 'Frankenstein'.

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR CANCIÓN

'Golden', de EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo y Teddy Park, por 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN

Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'.

MEJOR SONIDO

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'.

MEJOR CASTING

Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

'K-Pop Demon Hunters'

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'.

MEJOR CORTO

'The Singers'.

'Two People Exchanging Saliva'.

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

'The Girl Who Cried Pearls'.

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

'All The Empty Rooms'.